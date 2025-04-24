Splash Alert (04.24.25)

Unsettled Conditions Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 78| S 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early| Low: 63 | SE-5

In Depth:

Word of the Week 'Unsettled'. That’s still the name of the game. Today’s rain will be a bit more widespread than what we saw yesterday, and tomorrow’s shaping up to be the wettest of the bunch—though not a total washout by any means. With not much movement in the upper atmosphere, these rain cells will be slow-moving, which means some areas could see heavier downpours.

You might even run into some small hail here and there, but the good news is that the risk of anything severe stays low to no. The showers should clear out by early Saturday morning, setting us up for a mostly dry and pleasant weekend!

Looking ahead to next week, winds will shift out of the south, bringing in a taste of summer with warm, afternoon highs.