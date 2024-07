Rain + Relief from the Heat

Forecast:

Wednesday: Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 88 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Few Showers / Storms | Low: 72 | North

In Depth:

Today will not be a complete washout.. but it will be wet. Scattered showers and storms will move across Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. The severe threat is low to no.

Tonight, a cold front will move through the area. This will clear from north to south throughout Thursday.

Friday & Saturday looks sunny and breathable!