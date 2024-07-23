Splash alert (07.23.24)

Widespread Rain Chances

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloud , Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Cells May Have Locally Heavy Downpours |High: 84| Light

Tonight: Spotty Storms Early, Patchy Fog| Low: 71 | Light

In Depth:

Our best chance for widespread rain is today! Storms will bring a risk for heavy downpours, lightning, & some briefly gusty wind. Rainfall rates will be quite heavy with any storms that come through which may lead to some localized flooding concerns.

More scattered showers and storms will return tomorrow through Friday.

Rainfall from Sunday to Monday was quite spotty, with the heaviest rainfall generally along and North of I-40. Rain chances will wind down this weekend which will allow temperatures to inch back up to the 90 degree mark.