Splash alert (08.03.23)

Bring Your Own Sunshine & Umbrella

Forecast:

Today: Heavy Rain In The Morning, Spotty Storms Late Day |High: 86| S 5-15

Tonight: Showers and Storms Late |Low: 71|S 5-10

In-Depth:

Three rounds of rain and storms are possible Thursday through Friday.

WTVF

The severe threat remains damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Some could see as much as 3 inches. A lull is expected around lunchtime. If sunshine breaks out, we'll likely heat up enough to see spotty storms pop up during the afternoon/early evening hours with a risk for gusty wind, hail and a brief isolated tornado. If we stay cloudy through the early afternoon that will help limit the risk for the second round of storms.