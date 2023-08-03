Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Splash alert (08.03.23)

Splash alert!! Thursday, August 3, 2023
Posted at 5:06 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 06:43:35-04

Bring Your Own Sunshine & Umbrella 

Forecast:
Today: Heavy Rain In The Morning, Spotty Storms Late Day |High: 86| S 5-15
Tonight: Showers and Storms Late |Low: 71|S 5-10

In-Depth:

Three rounds of rain and storms are possible Thursday through Friday.

download.png

The severe threat remains damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Some could see as much as 3 inches. A lull is expected around lunchtime. If sunshine breaks out, we'll likely heat up enough to see spotty storms pop up during the afternoon/early evening hours with a risk for gusty wind, hail and a brief isolated tornado. If we stay cloudy through the early afternoon that will help limit the risk for the second round of storms.

download-1.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018