Spotty showers and drizzle for your Sunday (12-15-24)

Spotty Showers & Drizzle

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy & Breezy w/ Spotty Showers & Drizzle | High: 57 | S 10-15, Gust 20mph

Tonight: Breezy w/ Spotty Showers & Drizzle | Low: 51 | S 10-15, Gust 20mph

Monday: Showers, Breezy, & Mild Temps | High: 67 | S 10-15, Gust 20mph

In Depth:

The unsettled pattern continues across the Mid-South with numerous chances for rain over the next several days. Temperatures start the week on the mild side, but a cold front will cause temps to drop well below normal for the back half of the week.