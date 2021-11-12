Spotty showers possible today (11-12-21)

Dense Fog Advisory Until 8am for Our Eastern Counties

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Clouds Increase, Spotty Shower Possible|High: 63| SW 5-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Early|Low: 34|NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly |High: 49| NW 5-15

Details:

Cold front #1 brought rain to the Mid-South yesterday. Cold front #2 arrives today with limited moisture, but it could squeeze out a few showers in the area today and early tonight. Behind this one, highs will only be in the 40s for most areas tomorrow. A third front arrives Sunday. It may squeeze out a shower in our northern counties, but it also brings a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Monday.