Spotty showers possible today (11-12-21)

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 07:03:30-05

Dense Fog Advisory Until 8am for Our Eastern Counties

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Clouds Increase, Spotty Shower Possible|High: 63| SW 5-15
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Early|Low: 34|NW 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly |High: 49| NW 5-15

Details:
Cold front #1 brought rain to the Mid-South yesterday. Cold front #2 arrives today with limited moisture, but it could squeeze out a few showers in the area today and early tonight. Behind this one, highs will only be in the 40s for most areas tomorrow. A third front arrives Sunday. It may squeeze out a shower in our northern counties, but it also brings a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Monday.

