Spotty showers & storms this afternoon, fall-like weather this weekend (9.6.24)

Posted

Hit or Miss Showers & Storms Today, Early Taste of Fall This Weekend Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds, 30% Shower & Storm

Chance This Afternoon |High: 93| SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. Early |Low: 62| SW-5

Tomorrow: Sunny, Cooler & Breezy |High: 79| N 10-15,

Gusts: 20-25 mph

