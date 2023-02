Mild and breezy for Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds | High: 60| S 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 35| Light Wind

Sun, clouds, and a nice breeze will grace our Sunday. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s / low 60s.

WTVF

Right now, our next rain chances don't arrive until late Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will rise to the 60s for several days next week.