Spring starts at 4:24pm but there is another freeze warning tonight(3.20.23)

Lots of Sunshine Today, Another Freeze Warning Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Few Late Clouds |High: 53| S-5

Tonight: Freeze Warning, Pt. Cloudy |Low: 30 | S-5

Tomorrow: AM Frost, Sun/Clouds Mix, PM Shower Chance|

High: 51| S 5-10

In Depth:

We're just hours away from the official start of spring,

but winter is trying to hold on across the Mid-South.

The mid-state will once again be under a freeze warning tonight into

Tuesday morning. Tonight, most areas will drop to between 25-30

degrees.

Freeze warnings and watches tonight extend across several southern states.