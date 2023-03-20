Spring starts at 4:24pm but there is another freeze warning tonight(3.20.23)

Lots of Sunshine Today, Another Freeze Warning Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Few Late Clouds |High: 53| S-5
Tonight: Freeze Warning, Pt. Cloudy |Low: 30 | S-5
Tomorrow: AM Frost, Sun/Clouds Mix, PM Shower Chance|
High: 51| S 5-10
In Depth:
We're just hours away from the official start of spring,
but winter is trying to hold on across the Mid-South.
The mid-state will once again be under a freeze warning tonight into
Tuesday morning. Tonight, most areas will drop to between 25-30
degrees.
Freeze warnings and watches tonight extend across several southern states.