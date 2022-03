Sunshine for Sunday

Forecast:

Sunday: Sunny | High: 67 | W 5-10

Tonight: Clear | Low: 39 | S 5-10

Monday: Sunny, Turning Partly Cloudy | High: 72 | S 5-15

Details:

Hello spring! Spring officially begins at 10:33 a.m. Sunday, and temperatures will feel like spring in the mid to upper 60s under a sunny sky. Spring-storm chances return Tuesday.