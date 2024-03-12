Watch Now
Springing into summer-like temperatures (03.12.24)

Today will be filled with sunshine and warmth.. However, rain chances return Thursday night into Friday. Some storms could turn strong to severe.
Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 06:59:56-04

Warm Tuesday & Wednesday

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 70| SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 45| S-5

Weather

