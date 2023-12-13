Watch Now
Staying dry for the rest of the work week (12.13.23)

Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 07:05:10-05

Afternoon Temps Slightly Above Normal

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 58| NE 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: 33| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 60| NE-5

In Depth:
Partly cloudy skies are on tap for us today, but
afternoon temperatures will still return to the
mid to upper 50s today.

The next couple of days will feature temps in the 30s for the morning
with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s into the start of the
weekend. We'll keep an eye on a system that could bring
rain to part of our area Sunday.

