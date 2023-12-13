Staying dry for the rest of the work week (12.13.23)

Afternoon Temps Slightly Above Normal

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 58| NE 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: 33| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 60| NE-5

In Depth:

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for us today, but

afternoon temperatures will still return to the

mid to upper 50s today.

The next couple of days will feature temps in the 30s for the morning

with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s into the start of the

weekend. We'll keep an eye on a system that could bring

rain to part of our area Sunday.