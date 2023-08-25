Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Still hot, few weekend shower & storm chances (8.25.23)

Still hot!! Friday, August 25, 2023
Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 07:10:07-04

Still Hot, Few Chances for Showers & Storms Moving In

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid |High: 100, Heat Index: 105-115|W 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 76| W-5
Tomorrow: Hot/Humid, 30% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 97,
Heat Index: 105-115| W to NW-5

In Depth:
The heat wave continues into the weekend, but there is
a break on the horizon for the intense heat. We hit 100°
Thursday for the first time this year. We could hit it
again today with the heat index between 105-115 degrees.

Highs tomorrow will push the century mark again with the
heat index still between 105-115. A few showers and thunderstorms
are possible as a cold front arrives Saturday.

The aforementioned cold front will bring some of us a
few showers & thunderstorms. Some cells could have brief
heavy downpours. Behind the front, highs will only be in the
upper 80s to low 90s for Sunday and early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018