Still hot, few weekend shower & storm chances (8.25.23)

Still Hot, Few Chances for Showers & Storms Moving In
Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid |High: 100, Heat Index: 105-115|W 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 76| W-5
Tomorrow: Hot/Humid, 30% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 97,
Heat Index: 105-115| W to NW-5
In Depth:
The heat wave continues into the weekend, but there is
a break on the horizon for the intense heat. We hit 100°
Thursday for the first time this year. We could hit it
again today with the heat index between 105-115 degrees.
Highs tomorrow will push the century mark again with the
heat index still between 105-115. A few showers and thunderstorms
are possible as a cold front arrives Saturday.
The aforementioned cold front will bring some of us a
few showers & thunderstorms. Some cells could have brief
heavy downpours. Behind the front, highs will only be in the
upper 80s to low 90s for Sunday and early next week.