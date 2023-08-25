Still hot, few weekend shower & storm chances (8.25.23)

Still Hot, Few Chances for Showers & Storms Moving In

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid |High: 100, Heat Index: 105-115|W 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 76| W-5

Tomorrow: Hot/Humid, 30% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 97,

Heat Index: 105-115| W to NW-5

In Depth:

The heat wave continues into the weekend, but there is

a break on the horizon for the intense heat. We hit 100°

Thursday for the first time this year. We could hit it

again today with the heat index between 105-115 degrees.

Highs tomorrow will push the century mark again with the

heat index still between 105-115. A few showers and thunderstorms

are possible as a cold front arrives Saturday.

The aforementioned cold front will bring some of us a

few showers & thunderstorms. Some cells could have brief

heavy downpours. Behind the front, highs will only be in the

upper 80s to low 90s for Sunday and early next week.