Still hot with a few showers & storms developing

Hot & Humid with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Today: Hot & Humid, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 93,

Heat Index: 98-103| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. Low: 73 |NW-5

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 90 |

NE 5-10

Details:

A cold front is moving toward us. This will help bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. A storm or two could be on the strong side. It will still be hot and humid this afternoon, but

the heat index will be just below level for a heat advisory.

