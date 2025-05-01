Storm 5 Alert (05.01.25)

Storm 5 Alert

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Area Showers & Storms Developing, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe |High: 85| S 10-15, Gust: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 61| S 5-10

In Depth:

We’re entering a more unsettled weather pattern today. A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

While all severe weather threats are possible, the tornado risk remains very low. The primary concern will be strong, damaging winds. Most of the region is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Storm chances will continue into Friday, though the threat of severe weather will be lower. Some storms may linger into Saturday morning.

The good news: Next week is shaping up to be seasonal and sunny!