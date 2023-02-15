Storm 5 Alert called for Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon

Near record warmth is expected to continue Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 70s. Late night Wednesday storms will start to move in from the South bringing a risk for a couple of strong to severe storms.

WTVF

Multiple waves of storms will continue through the early morning and afternoon hours of Thursday. The primary risk with any storms will be wind, although periods of hail and a few isolated tornadoes are also possible.

WTVF

With an overnight storm threat in place late Wednesday into early Thursday it's important to have a way to receive weather information while you sleep and on the go. A NOAA weather radio is always your best bet. Our StormShield app is another great resource. If you are relying on an app, make sure 'notifications, and 'location' are turned on so your device can alert you. Make sure to close all windows and doors as well to help fortify your home.

WTVF

The main threat Wednesday night into early Thursday is along and West of I-65.

WTVF

The threat transitions across all of middle Tennessee Thursday with wind remaining the primary concern and periods of hail and isolated tornadoes a secondary concern. The best plan of action is to stay weather aware and identify your 'safe space' at home, at work, on the go everywhere you do life.