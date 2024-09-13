Storm 5 alert continues through Friday evening

In Depth:

Friday the 13th is bringing spooky weather across the region with a Storm 5 Alert still in place through this evening.

The remnants of Francine are continuing to influence our weather for the next few days. Today has a severe element involved with a Marginal Risk for our southernmost counties. Once the sun rises, and through this evening, quick spin-up tornadoes area threat. We'll also need to watch for localized flooding.

The soggy weather continues through this weekend. This will primarily be nuisance weather, especially considering all of the local football homecoming games. The chance of rain holds on through Sunday & Monday, but the possibility of rain does drop. Thanks to the additional clouds and rainfall, temperatures will be unseasonably cool through next week.