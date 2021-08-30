Storm 5 Alert: Remnants of Ida to bring heavy rain and storms beginning Monday night

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the NewsChannel 5 Area Later Today Through Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Area Rain & Storms Developing | High: 87 | SE 5-10

Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Heavy Rain Possible|Low: 72| E 5-15

Tomorrow: Area Rain & Storms, Heavy Rain Possible & Windy|

High: 77| E 10-15

Details:

Tropical Storm Ida is moving across Mississippi this morning. It'll move across our area as a tropical depression late tonight and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall seems likely through early Wednesday with 2-4" of rainfall possible. A few strong storms can't be ruled out tonight into Tuesday. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates to the forecast!

