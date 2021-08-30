Watch
Storm 5 Alert: Remnants of Ida to bring heavy rain and storms beginning Monday night

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 07:36:39-04

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the NewsChannel 5 Area Later Today Through Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, Area Rain & Storms Developing | High: 87 | SE 5-10
Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Heavy Rain Possible|Low: 72| E 5-15
Tomorrow: Area Rain & Storms, Heavy Rain Possible & Windy|
High: 77| E 10-15

Details:
Tropical Storm Ida is moving across Mississippi this morning. It'll move across our area as a tropical depression late tonight and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall seems likely through early Wednesday with 2-4" of rainfall possible. A few strong storms can't be ruled out tonight into Tuesday. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates to the forecast!

