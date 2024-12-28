Watch Now
Storm 5 Alert is in effect from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning

Strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding are possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Storm 5 Alert This Afternoon through Early Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Afternoon and Evening Storms | High: 68 | SSE 5-10

Tonight: Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain, Some Storms Strong to Severe, Windy | Low: 56 | S 15-25

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy w/ Early Morning T-Storms | High: 63 | WSW 5-15

In Depth:

Storms will start moving into the NewsChannel 5 coverage area Saturday afternoon, continuing through early Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding — our primary concern.

There is a low chance some storms could contain strong winds. And while the chance for tornadoes is very low, it's not zero.

The majority of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather with a portion of southern Middle Tennessee into northern Alabama under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe storms.

While storms could contain strong winds — and there is a very low threat for a tornado — the main concern with this system remains heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

