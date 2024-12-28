Storm 5 Alert is in effect from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning

Storm 5 Alert This Afternoon through Early Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Afternoon and Evening Storms | High: 68 | SSE 5-10

Tonight: Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain, Some Storms Strong to Severe, Windy | Low: 56 | S 15-25

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy w/ Early Morning T-Storms | High: 63 | WSW 5-15

In Depth:

Storms will start moving into the NewsChannel 5 coverage area Saturday afternoon, continuing through early Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding — our primary concern.

There is a low chance some storms could contain strong winds. And while the chance for tornadoes is very low, it's not zero.

The majority of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather with a portion of southern Middle Tennessee into northern Alabama under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe storms.

While storms could contain strong winds — and there is a very low threat for a tornado — the main concern with this system remains heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.