Storm 5 Alert Saturday January 31st

Dangerously cold weather and light snow showers this weekend.

WTVF

A Cold Weather Advisory begins Friday night and lasts through midday Monday. Temperatures turn dangerous cold and wind chills fall below zero.

A coastal low is developing off of the Carolinas Friday into Saturday, bringing moisture across the Mid-South and southeast. A prolonged Arctic air mass is bringing below normal temperatures, resulting in snow chances.

WTVF

Light snow begins Friday around lunchtime, lasting all day. Not everyone will see the flurries.

WTVF

Better chance for light snowfall arrives Saturday.

WTVF

Large totals aren't expected with this, but it will be impactful as so much winter weather is continuing to linger. The highest totals will be in the Plateau.