Storm 5 Alert Sunday night into early Monday

Storm 5 Alert 8pm - 3am

Forecast:

Today: Windy & Mild, Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower/Storm Poss. | High: 80 | S 10-20

Tonight: Storm 5 Alert for Severe Storms | Low: 59 | SSW 10-20

Monday: Clouds Slowly Decreasing, Falling Temps | High: 62 | NNW 5-10

In Depth:

While a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day, all eyes are on the forecast for Sunday night into early Monday morning as we have called for a Storm 5 Alert! A strong, fast moving cold front will sweep through the area tonight. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a threat for severe weather.

WTVF

All hazards from tornadoes to heavy rain that could lead to isolated flash flooding are in play with this system.