First of a Couple Storm 5 Alerts Starts This Evening

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, 20% PM Rain Chance |High: 79| S 10-15

Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe with Heavy Downpours |Low: 58| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible, Storm Chances Increase Late Day into the Night |High: 70| NE 5-10

Storm 5 Alert

Wednesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 4 a.m.

Thursday 11 a.m. to Friday 11 a.m.

In Depth:

Alert No. 1: Scattered storms will move in late afternoon Wednesday with the wind being the most widespread threat. A few tornadoes and large hail are also possible. There will be a lull between Thursday at 4 a.m. to Thursday at 10 a.m. There will be showers but severe weather is expected.

Alert No. 2: This will include the second and third rounds of storms. Round two will go from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. The threats include the possibility of wind, tornadoes, hail and flooding.

Round three will go from 8 p.m. Thursday until lunchtime Friday.