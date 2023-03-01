Watch Now
Storm 5 Alert this evening and tonight (3.1.23)

Several rounds of rain and storms are heading to the mid South. This will bring several chances for strong to severe storms along with locally heavy rains.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 08:04:30-05

First of a Couple Storm 5 Alerts Starts This Evening

Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, 20% PM Rain Chance |High: 79| S 10-15
Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe with Heavy Downpours |Low: 58| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible, Storm Chances Increase Late Day into the Night |High: 70| NE 5-10

Storm 5 Alert
Wednesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 4 a.m.
Thursday 11 a.m. to Friday 11 a.m.

In Depth:
Alert No. 1: Scattered storms will move in late afternoon Wednesday with the wind being the most widespread threat. A few tornadoes and large hail are also possible. There will be a lull between Thursday at 4 a.m. to Thursday at 10 a.m. There will be showers but severe weather is expected.

Alert No. 2: This will include the second and third rounds of storms. Round two will go from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. The threats include the possibility of wind, tornadoes, hail and flooding.

Round three will go from 8 p.m. Thursday until lunchtime Friday.

