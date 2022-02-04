Storm 5 Alert this morning for icing potentials (2-4-22)

Patchy Rain/Freezing Rain & Drizzle & Flurries Still Possible This Morning

Winter Weather Advisory until 6am for a Large Part of the Region

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Cold with Patchy AM Winter Mix|High: 33|N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cold |Low: 1| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 38 | N 5-10

Details:

The heaviest precipitation has moved out of the area, but we're still seeing some light activity this morning, This includes patchy light freezing rain and drizzle. Some flurries are possible as well. Look for a cold day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Be careful on the morning commute if you have to get out today. This weekend sunshine returns. We'll see highs in the 30s Saturday and near 50 Sunday.

