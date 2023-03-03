STORM 5 Alert this morning until early afternoon |Tornado Watch until 1pm (3.3.23)

Storm 5 Alert This Morning-Mid Afternoon

Tornado Watch Until 1PM

High Wind Warning Today: Gusts: 45-60 MPH Expected

Forecast:

Today: Windy, Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms Could be Strong

to Severe |High: 69, Dropping PM|S 25-35, Gusts: 45-60 MPH

Tonight: Still Windy, Mo. Cloudy |Low: 41| W 15-25, Gusts: 45 mph early

then NW 10-15, Gust: 25 after midnight

Tomorrow: Becoming Sunny |High: 62 |NW-5

In-Depth:

Storm 5 Alert This Morning to Mid-Afternoon

A line of showers and storms will move across the

Mid-South today. Some of the storms could be strong to

severe. Damaging wind gusts is the biggest threat, but

tornadoes, hail and locally heavy downpours area possible.

The tornado threat is higher east of I-65 as the line move

through our eastern counties during the early to mid

afternoon. That has prompted a Tornado Watch for

most of our area.

As this line moves into the eastern counties in the afternoon, the

daytime heating could add to the instability of this system. That's why

there is a higher threat for severe weather east of I-65, and that is

where there will be a higher tornado threat as well. To be clear,

ALL OF US in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area needs to

STAY WEATHER AWARE until the system has passed over you.

In addition to the severe weather threat, it will be a very windy day.

For the first time since 2020, Middle Tennessee is under a

High Wind Warning where wind gusts could reach 45-60 mph. It's

only the 4th time on record for a high wind warning in the mid-state.

Winds will gradually die down overnight.