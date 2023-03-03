STORM 5 Alert this morning until early afternoon |Tornado Watch until 1pm (3.3.23)

Storm 5 Alert This Morning-Mid Afternoon
Tornado Watch Until 1PM
High Wind Warning Today: Gusts: 45-60 MPH Expected
Forecast:
Today: Windy, Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms Could be Strong
to Severe |High: 69, Dropping PM|S 25-35, Gusts: 45-60 MPH
Tonight: Still Windy, Mo. Cloudy |Low: 41| W 15-25, Gusts: 45 mph early
then NW 10-15, Gust: 25 after midnight
Tomorrow: Becoming Sunny |High: 62 |NW-5
In-Depth:
Storm 5 Alert This Morning to Mid-Afternoon
A line of showers and storms will move across the
Mid-South today. Some of the storms could be strong to
severe. Damaging wind gusts is the biggest threat, but
tornadoes, hail and locally heavy downpours area possible.
The tornado threat is higher east of I-65 as the line move
through our eastern counties during the early to mid
afternoon. That has prompted a Tornado Watch for
most of our area.
As this line moves into the eastern counties in the afternoon, the
daytime heating could add to the instability of this system. That's why
there is a higher threat for severe weather east of I-65, and that is
where there will be a higher tornado threat as well. To be clear,
ALL OF US in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area needs to
STAY WEATHER AWARE until the system has passed over you.
In addition to the severe weather threat, it will be a very windy day.
For the first time since 2020, Middle Tennessee is under a
High Wind Warning where wind gusts could reach 45-60 mph. It's
only the 4th time on record for a high wind warning in the mid-state.
Winds will gradually die down overnight.