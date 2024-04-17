STORM 5 Alert Thursday: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornado risk

Our Storm 5 Weather Team is keeping a watch on an impactful, active system arriving tomorrow, bringing chances for strong, damaging winds. A Storm 5 Alert has been issued as a result.

It will be in effect from from 3:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. Thursday, with 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. being the greatest risk.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible mid-afternoon into the evening thanks to a cold front. Along the front, a line of storms will push in from the west around dinner time. The greatest risk of strong to severe storms will be along & west of I-65. The biggest threats are strong winds and large hail.

