Storm 5 Alert today for the possibility of damaging wind gusts & a few tornadoes(2-17-22)

Storm 5 Alert 1 PM-9 PM, Wind Advisory Until 9 PM

Forecast:

Today: Windy, Area Rain & Storms, Few May Be Strong to Severe |

High: 73| S 15-20, Gusts to 45 mph, higher gusts in some storms

Tonight: Area Rain & Storms Early then Colder |Low: 29| NW 15-25

Gusts to 40 mph, higher gusts in some storms

Tomorrow: Colder, Becoming Pt. Cloudy |High: 42| NW 5-15

Details:

Windy cloudy conditions will persist overnight today, with widespread showers and storms developing.

Scattered storms will work into our area from sunrise through lunchtime, a few storms may be strong with

gusty wind, but the better severe threat won't arrive until the afternoon hours. A very quick moving line of

storms will howl across our area from lunchtime through the early evening. Damaging wind gusts in excess

of 70mph will be the primary threat, but some quick tornadoes will also be possible. The strongest storms

will likely be in the Nashville area around 5pm which may snarl the afternoon commute; so, make sure you

stay weather aware today. Temperatures will tumble back down into frigid territory Friday.

