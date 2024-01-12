Storm 5 Alert Today: windy with strong storms possible then winter weather possible Sun night into MLK Day

Storm 5 Alert Today: Wind Gusts from 50-60 MPH Possible Along with a Spin-up Tornado

Coldest Air of the Season & Winter Weather Arrives Sun Night-MLK Day

Forecast:

Today: Windy, Area Showers, Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible |

High: 57| S to SW 25-30, Gusts: 55+ mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, Few Showers Early then Scat. Light Snow

Showers/Flurries |Low: 24| W 15-25, Gusts: 45 then down to 35

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly, Breezy |High: 38| SW 10-15,

Gusts: 25

In Depth:

We continue to be in a very active weather pattern. Our next system

moves across the area today. PLEASE STAY WEATHER AWARE TODAY!

It'll be windy with gusts from 50-60 mph. As the front moves

across the region, a few strong to severe storms are possible,

even a quick spin-up tornado.