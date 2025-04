Storm 5 Alert Tonight-Thursday, Wind Advisory Today & Tonight

Flood Watch: Wednesday Evening-Sunday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Windy, 20% Storm Ch. |High: 84|S 15-25,

Gust: 40+ mph

Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms May be Strong to Severe |

Low: 63| S 15-25, Gust: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Area Rain & Storms, Some May be Strong to Severe |

High: 83 | S 10-15, Gust: 25