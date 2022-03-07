Watch
Storm 5 Alert until early afternoon(3-7-22)

Posted at 5:41 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 07:06:03-05

Storm 5 Alert Until Early Afternoon

Forecast:
Today: Area Rain, Storms, Few Could be Strong to Severe|High: 70 & falling|
SW to NW 10-20, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Colder |Low: 34 | N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Shower Chance Late |High: 54| NE 5-10

Details
A cold front will move across the Mid-South today. Ahead of that front, look for area showers and
thunderstorms to develop. This is when we could see strong to severe storms into the early afternoon hours.
By the evening commute, the storms will be east, and it will be colder. We will see falling temps today.
Most of tomorrow will be dry, until there is a shower chance by the end of the day. We'll dry out for a short
time Wednesday afternoon and Thursday before more rain arrives Friday.

