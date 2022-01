Storm 5 Alert | Winter Storm Warning

Forecast:

Today: Snow Arriving, 2-5'' Possible |High: 31, Falling, Wind Chills in

the Teens |N 5-15

Tonight: Snow Ending, Very Cold, Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 11,

Wind Chills: -2 to 8 |NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Cold, Pt. Cloudy |High: 29, AM Wind Chills: -2-7 | N-5