STORM 5 WEATHER ALERT

Forecast:

Friday: Mostly Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Iso. Storms Late Night|High: 70| SW 15-20 (25)

New Year's Eve Night: Area Rain & Storms Developing, Few Storms

Could be Strong to Severe |Low: 62| SW 5-15

New Year's Day: Area Rain & Storms, Severe Storms & Flooding Possible

Severe| High: 70 | SW 15-20

Details:

Unfortunately we look to end 2021 and start 2022 on a stormy note. Scattered storms will develop late tonight along and North of I-40 then left North during the overnight hours. This first line of storms will bring an isolated risk for severe storms including strong straight line wind and isolated tornadoes. Saturday another round of storms will move through in the afternoon and evening bringing the risk again for 60mph winds, tornadoes, and flooding. Temperatures will tank Sunday dropping down in the 30s with some snow showers possible during the afternoon Sunday. No significant accumulations are expected, a dusting is possible in the plateau.

