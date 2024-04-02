Watch Now
Storm 5 Weather Alert issued for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (04.02.24)

Today is shaping up to be a very active weather day across the midsouth.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 07:02:04-04

Storm 5 Alert 

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms Developing, Some
Storms Could be Strong to Severe |High: 76| SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Scattered Showers & Breezy |Low: 47| N 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth: Storm 5 Alert Tuesday

TIMING: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, hail, isolated tornadoes, heavy downpours

Today is shaping up to be a very active weather day across the midsouth. A strong, spring cold front will bring a broken line of strong to severe storms to the area this afternoon through evening.

download.png

All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a risk for severe weather.

download-1.png

While damaging wind is the main concern, we also will see a threat for isolated tornadoes and hail with this storm. It’s important to make sure you keep your mobile devices charged and know what to do in the event of severe weather.

download-2.png

