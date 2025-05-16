Storm 5 Weather Alert (05.16.25)

Storm 5 Alert

Forecast:

Friday: Storm 5 Alert, Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe |High: 89| SW 15-20, Gust: 30 mph+

Tonight: Strong / Severe Storms Through 3 am| Low: 69| SW 15-20, Gust: 30 mph+

In Depth

As of this morning, our evening severe weather threat has increased.

This morning, the first severe weather threat will push across the Kentucky / Tennessee Stateline. This has prompted a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 9 am.

The second (and more aggressive) round will move through this evening. Storms are expected to begin around 7 p.m. near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, then move southward along and near the I-40 corridor by approximately 10 p.m. and finally exit the region by around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The main threats include a high likelihood of damaging wind gusts exceeding 65 miles per hour and very large hail, potentially up to 3 inches in diameter. For reference, hail of that size is comparable to a tennis ball or hockey puck. There is also a chance for tornadoes. The wind and hail threat covers all of Middle Tennessee, while the highest tornado risk is higher north of I-40 and west of I-65.