Storm 5 Alert: Scattered storms, strong to severe possible Tuesday afternoon

TODAY - STORM 5 Alert

Today: Scattered Storms, Some Strong To Severe Storms Possible During the Afternoon/Evening Hours | High: 92 | Wind: S 10-20 (30)

Tonight: Clearing | Low: 69 | Wind: Light

This afternoon, some storms may be strong to severe with gusty wind and quick spin-up tornadoes are possible. A Storm 5 Alert will be in effect from noon Tuesday until 10pm Tuesday due to the risk for strong to severe storm.

Sunny and mild conditions return Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid / upper 80s.

Intense heat and humidity are back for the weekend.