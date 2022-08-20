Watch Now
Storm chances hang around all weekend

Posted at 5:49 AM, Aug 20, 2022
Warm Afternoon with Scattered Showers and Storms Developing

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Afternoon T-Storms | High: 89 | S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% of a Sct'd Storm|Low: 70|S 0-5
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Afternoon T-Storms | High: 87 | SW 5-10

In-Depth:

A lot is happening across the Mid-South this weekend including several area fairs. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and continue into your Saturday evening.

Storm chances will begin to decrease after sunset, but will not completely come to an end. If you are heading to Nissan Stadium for the Titans preseason game against the Bucs there is a chance of a scattered storm or two around.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday bringing more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a risk for a strong to severe storm or two on Sunday for the Cumberland Plateau.

