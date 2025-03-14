Storm chances increase tonight and tomorrow (3-14-25)

Storm 5 Alert Friday Night & Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Windy, Mostly Cloudy |High: 82 | S 15-20, Gust 30+

Tonight: Storm 5 Alert, Cloudy, Windy, Sct'd Storms | Low: 62 | S 15-20, Gust 40+

Saturday: Storm 5 Alert, Windy w/ Sct'd Strong to Severe Storms | High: 77 | S 15-20, Gust 40+

In Depth:

Friday is shaping up to be a windy day ahead of our chances for severe weather Friday night, and again Saturday afternoon and night. During the day Friday we are not expect rain or storms. Those arrive Friday night, and chances continue while you sleep. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a risk for severe weather tonight and tomorrow with all hazards in-play.

