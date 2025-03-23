Storm chances return late this afternoon and evening

Storm 5 Alert 4pm - 10pm

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Windy w/ Strong Afternoon & Evening Storms | High: 73 | SSW 10-20, Gust 30+ mph

Tonight: Storms Ending, Breezy | Low: 45 | WNW 5-15

Monday: Mostly Cloudy | High: 67 | WNW 3-8

In-Depth:

While most of the day Sunday will be dry, strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and this evening. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon.

WTVF

Damaging wind are the main threat, but hail and a low threat for tornadoes are also a concern. Because of this we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert from 4pm - 10pm Sunday.