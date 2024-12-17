Storms will return tonight into tomorrow (12.17.24)

Brief Break from the Rain

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy | High: 62 | NE 5

Tonight: Showers & Thunderstorms | Low: 57 | Gusty Winds

In-Depth:

Today offers a temporary break from the rain, with dry conditions and warm temperatures providing a brief reprieve. However, areas to the south, particularly along the Alabama/Tennessee state line, will experience isolated light showers due to a stalled system, where rainfall is most needed.

As we move into tonight and Wednesday, expect more frequent showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

While the risk of severe weather is low, it’s not completely 'no'. Be sure to have a reliable way to receive weather alerts, like the free Storm Shield App. It offers real-time updates and lets you set personalized alerts for your area, keeping you informed.

Towards the end of the week, we’ll experience a noticeable change. By Thursday, temperatures will begin to drop, with highs cooling down to the low to mid-40s. The silver lining? Sunshine will return, brightening up the chillier days and offering some relief from the cooler temperatures.