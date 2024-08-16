Stormy & Steamy (08.16.24)

Stormy & Steamy

Forecast:

Today: 60% Chance Showers & Storms, Most Widespread In the Morning |High: 94| S 10-25

Overnight: Iso. Showers & Storms, |Low: 74| Breezy

In Depth:

The heat and humidity are vibrant. I mean, it feels like hot soup out there. Heat Advisories now include the Alabama / Tennessee State-line and several counties West of I-65.

Today and tomorrow, the severe threat is low, but not no. Main concern damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Saturday morning will start out with a Splash Alert.. With another chance Saturday night into early Sunday

Monday will be dry and breathable.