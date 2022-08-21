Stormy Sunday (08.21.22)

Forecast:

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Afternoon T-Storms | High: 87 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog, 20% Ch. Storms|Low: 69|S 5-10

In-Depth:

Today, scattered showers and storms will keep the radar busy.

Best chance for showers and storms will fire during the afternoon hours.

The overall severe risk is low Sunday, but a couple of strong storms are possible, with gusty wind being the main concern.

Conditions quiet down during the upcoming work week with the next best chance for rain arriving next weekend.