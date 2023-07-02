Strong to severe storms again Sunday have prompted another Storm 5 Alert (7-2-23)

STORM 5 ALERT

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Strong to Severe Storms: - 60% | High: 95 | SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, a few Lingering Storms Poss. | Low: 73 | SSW 5-10

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Storms | High: 92 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:

Another day of strong to severe storms is forecasted which has prompted us to call for another Storm 5 Alert. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are once again under a risk for severe weather.

WTVF

Threats with storms today will range from damaging winds, to hail, heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flash flooding, and even a low threat for an isolated tornado.

WTVF

Forecast models are still struggling with timing with storm development. If storms develop late morning that will impact the storm potential late Sunday afternoon and evening. However, at this time it appears strong storm development will begin late Sunday afternoon and continue through the evening.

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

After Sunday we will finally say farewell to this active pattern of severe weather and transition to a typical, summer pattern of hot temps and pop-up storms with the heating of the day.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 5 for updates on the weather Sunday