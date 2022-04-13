Watch
Strong to severe storms possible late today & tonight (4.13.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 07:07:20-04

Storm 5 Alert: 5pm Today- 2am Thursday

Forecast:
Today: Windy, Scat. Showers, Few Storms|High: 80|S 15-25,
Gusts to 45 mph
Tonight: Strong to Severe Storms, Windy|Low: 48|S 20-25,
Gusts to 50 mph, then NW 15-20, Gusts to 40 mph Late
Tomorrow: Becoming Sunny|High: 63| N 5-10

Details:
Unsettled weather continues for the Mid-South. This morning will have showers & storms around the region, but late this afternoon and evening is the big concern for severe weather. Because of this we are calling a Storm 5 Alert from 4pm today-2am Thursday.

