Strong to severe storms possible Saturday, damaging winds main threat

Tracking a chance for strong to severe storms with the primary concern being damaging winds, but all threats are possible.

WTVF

IN-DEPTH

After a very warm Friday which brought a record high of 85 degrees, a weekend cold front shakes things up early Saturday. The front will run into above average temps and humid air, which could help produce strong to severe storms.

TIMING 9 AM TO 8 PM

Northwest counties beginning between 9 AM and lunchtime

Nashville between 11 AM and 2 PM

Plateau between 2 PM and 5 PM

THREATS

Primary concern is strong to severe, straight-line winds resulting from wet microbursts. Short lived, intense rain is another threat. Small hail and a quick, spin-up tornado are also on the list, but the chance is lower than the wind risk.

