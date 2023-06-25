Strong to severe storms possible tonight (6-25-23)

STORM 5 ALERT 7PM-2AM

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Humid w/ Sct'd T-Storms, Some Strong to Severe | High: 91 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Sct'd Strong to Severe Storms Early | Low: 70 | SSW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny | High: 91 | W 5-10

In Depth:

A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Sunday evening and the first half of the overnight as a strong storm system moves through. All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a risk for severe weather.

Our primary concern with storms tonight will be damaging wind and hail. However, heavy downpours could lead to isolated spots of flash flooding, and while the threat is extremely low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.