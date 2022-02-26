Stubborn Clouds & Even Rain Possible Today (2/26/22)

Showers with Some Snow Possible Saturday Night

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Shower/Snow Chance at Night |High: 43| N 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Shower/Snow Chance | Low: 33 | N 0-5

Sunday: Cloudy, Turning Partly Cloudy Late | High: 48 | NNW 5-10

Details:

Stubborn clouds continue for Saturday keeping temperatures well below average...in the 40s. Areas south of I-40 have a shot at showers that will become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you are heading to the Stadium Series Saturday night a few sprinkles, and even snowflakes, cannot be ruled out toward the end of the game.