Taste of Summer for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower Ch. in The Morning, Breezy | High: 84 | S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 65 | S 5-10

Sunday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy | High: 84| S 10-15, Gusts: 25-30 mph

In-Depth:

Temperatures will be closer to what we expect in early summer and not spring over the weekend. Highs both days will top out in the 80s.