Summer like weather for the weekend, autumn air arrives Monday (10.4.24)

Highs Between 85°-90° This Weekend, Fall Weather Arrives Monday
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storm, Mainly East of I-65|
High; 87|SE to N-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Fog Late |Low: 63| NE-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 87| E-5
In Depth:
As we head into the first weekend of October, summer weather
is still holding on across the Mid-South with highs between 85 and
90 degrees. A weak front will try to help squeeze out a stray shower
or storm this afternoon, mainly east of I-65. Most of us will stay
dry through the next 7 days.
It'll be dry for Friday night lights.
Lots of sunshine is on tap for Saturday and Sunday which will be great
for the many events happening. Here's a look at a few of them in our
Weekend Planner.