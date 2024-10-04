Summer like weather for the weekend, autumn air arrives Monday (10.4.24)

Highs Between 85°-90° This Weekend, Fall Weather Arrives Monday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storm, Mainly East of I-65|

High; 87|SE to N-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Fog Late |Low: 63| NE-5 then Lt & Var

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 87| E-5

In Depth:

As we head into the first weekend of October, summer weather

is still holding on across the Mid-South with highs between 85 and

90 degrees. A weak front will try to help squeeze out a stray shower

or storm this afternoon, mainly east of I-65. Most of us will stay

dry through the next 7 days.

It'll be dry for Friday night lights.

Lots of sunshine is on tap for Saturday and Sunday which will be great

for the many events happening. Here's a look at a few of them in our

Weekend Planner.