Summer sunshine and heat return - for a limited time only (09.11.23)

Sunshine Today, Rain Chances Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 87| NE 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy | Low: 67|NE 5-10

In Depth:

Good Morning, Sunshine!! Today will be bright and warm. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid/upper 80s.

WTVF

Overnight, clouds will increase. This is ahead of Tuesday's cold front. The system will bring rain chances + a few thunderstorms. Thankfully, our severe weather threat is very low.

WTVF

Wednesday, skies will clear leading to a beautiful 'fall-like' day with a chilly Thursday start.