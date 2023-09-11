Summer sunshine and heat return - for a limited time only (09.11.23)

Sunshine Today, Rain Chances Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 87| NE 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy | Low: 67|NE 5-10
In Depth:
Good Morning, Sunshine!! Today will be bright and warm. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid/upper 80s.
Overnight, clouds will increase. This is ahead of Tuesday's cold front. The system will bring rain chances + a few thunderstorms. Thankfully, our severe weather threat is very low.
Wednesday, skies will clear leading to a beautiful 'fall-like' day with a chilly Thursday start.