Summer sunshine and heat return - for a limited time only (09.11.23)

Summer sunshine! Monday, September 11, 2023
Posted at 4:26 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 06:58:27-04

Sunshine Today, Rain Chances Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 87| NE 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy | Low: 67|NE 5-10

In Depth:
Good Morning, Sunshine!! Today will be bright and warm. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid/upper 80s.

thumbnail_image.png

Overnight, clouds will increase. This is ahead of Tuesday's cold front. The system will bring rain chances + a few thunderstorms. Thankfully, our severe weather threat is very low.

download.png

Wednesday, skies will clear leading to a beautiful 'fall-like' day with a chilly Thursday start.

download-1.png

