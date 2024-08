'Comfortable' Heat Is On The Way

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 93: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 73| NW-5

In Depth:

Another day with 90-degree heat.. However, the Heat Index will stay below the 100-degree mark. We have a cold front today and another on Friday. Neither look to be a rain maker but, they will be a temperature changer.

This weekend, morning temperatures will be a little crisp, as some areas, will start the day in the upper 50s and low 60s.