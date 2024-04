Warm Today, Wet Overnight

Forecast:

Today: Warm, Spotty Showers & Storms, Especially Late Night |High: 86| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Showers and Thunderstorms | Low: 64 |Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

Near record heat again (yes, that makes three days in a row).

WTVF

Overnight tonight into tomorrow morning, we will have showers and thunderstorms. Some could turn strong to severe. Main concern damaging wind gusts.